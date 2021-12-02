The massive Leduc Country Lights is now open for the holiday season

One of the brightest events of the holiday season has returned, as the Leduc Country Lights starts up its massive Christmas lights display.

Over the course of more than a decade, the event has grown into one of the largest winter attractions in the area, spread out over eight acres.

Leduc Country Lights opened on December 1 and costs just two dollars for entry. You can either bring exact change with you when you visit or pay in advance on their website.

If you opt to pay online, you’ll receive an email confirmation for your donation. The email can then be used as your ticket for admission.

The 2019/20 season saw more than 28,000 people marvel over all the lights.

Four-legged friends are also allowed during the walk-through; however, guests are asked to keep them leashed at all times and clean up after them.

Visitors to the Leduc Country Lights are not required to show proof of vaccination to attend, and they ask guests to please try to maintain social distancing while attending.

The lights will be open from 5 to 10 pm every day until January 2, 2021, apart from Christmas Day and will close at 8 pm on Christmas Eve.

Leduc Country Lights

Address: 49541, Range Road 260, Calmar

When: Now until January 2, 2022

Cost: $2