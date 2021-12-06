Check out this park filled with Christmas lights just outside of Edmonton

A park just outside of Edmonton is decked out for the holidays, and it is surely a place to visit if you are looking to be dazzled by Christmas lights.

Central Park in Spruce Grove has been decorated for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a great holiday Instagram photo with thousands of lights all around you.

There’s also a winter skating oval in the park, providing the chance to marvel at the lights while you skate around. Sounds lovely!

The park was lit up late last month as part of Spruce Grove’s annual Light Up event.

If you are a little chilly during your visit, there is also a fire pit in the park that is open to the public to use on a first-come, first-served basis.

A small amount of wood is stocked weekly at the fire pit, but it is recommended that visitors bring their own.

So there you have it, another spot around Edmonton to check out some Christmas lights. If you are looking for a long list of spots to check out this holiday season, we suggest you take a look at our roundup of the best spots to see Christmas lights displays.

Spruce Grove Central Park

Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove

Hours: 9 am to 8 pm