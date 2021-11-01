Check out thousands of lights at this winter forest just outside of Edmonton

Ready to get into the holiday spirit? A winter forest just outside of Edmonton has a seven-acre dazzling display of Christmas lights, a snow maze, delicious food, and more.

The Winter Wonder Forest in Gibbons, about a 4o minute drive northeast of Edmonton, is the spot to be for some holiday cheer.

You can explore their outdoor experience on foot this year in two-hour time slots and participate in a variety of activities that will be available.

With all those Christmas displays and twinkling lights, you’ll definitely get the perfect holiday Instagram post. Don’t forget the hot chocolate, though!

It opens on November 19 and runs until January 9, 2022. You can visit from 2 pm until 10 pm.

Tickets start at $17.50 and can be purchased here.

Winter Wonder Forest

Address: 23136 Secondary Highway 643, Gibbons

Hours: 2 to 10 pm, November 19 to January 9, 2022