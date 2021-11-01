Admire thousands of Christmas lights at Castrol Raceway this month

Immerse yourself in the dazzling display of thousands of Christmas lights at Castrol Raceway as the Magic of Lights returns for another season.

The 2.5-kilometre stretch boasts more than one million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season, this year’s light show will feature some favourite displays from previous years, including “12 Days of Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland” and “The Night Before Christmas,” plus the new “Ornament Alley.”

Tickets start at $30 and go up to $120. Tickets can be found here.

Opening night is Friday, November 19 and wraps up on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Magic of Lights will be closed for a private event on November 28, December 1 and 5.

Magic of Lights

Address: Castrol Raceway (50342 Range Road 253, Leduc County)



Instagram