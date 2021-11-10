Edmonton, are you ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit by Santa Claus himself?

The Glow Christmas Festival returns to the Edmonton Expo Centre this month, one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season.

There are plenty of opportunities for the perfect holiday selfie, especially at the light gardens and light tunnel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glow Edmonton (@glow_edmonton)

There are also LED light swings and a Glen the Glow-comotive to take a ride on as you journey through the enchanted frosty snowman park.

Visitors can look forward to a massive maze in Santa’s Sleigh Adventure, where they can help find Santa’s lost reindeer and meet the big man himself.

If you are looking to find the perfect gift for the holiday season, stop by the Merry Makers Market that has more than 60 local vendors.

Glow Christmas Festival

When: November 24 to January 2, 2022

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Tickets: $16.99- $22.99; tickets can be found here.