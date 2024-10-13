20 wicked things to do this week in Edmonton: October 14 to 18

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

We’re finally into the thick of fall here in Edmonton, and we can’t wait to check out all of our favourite spooky events in town this week.

From Dark and Deadmonton to Edmonton Startup Week, check out these 20 amazing things to do around YEG.

What: Edmonton Startup Week, presented by Edmonton Unlimited, is happening at dozens of venues across the city from October 15 to 19. The 11th annual event will help build momentum and opportunity around Edmonton’s unique entrepreneurial identity, startup community, and innovation culture. Most events are free and open to the public, and you can even register to build your free schedule.

When: October 15 to 19

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and tickets events. Register to build your own schedule online.

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park until October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins, and it’s certainly a must-do activity for Halloween in Edmonton.

When: Until October 31

Where: 7727 Borden Park Road NW

Cost: $21.62 to $27.81 — ticket prices vary by date; get them here

What: Sip on scientifically crafted cocktails, enjoy delicious food pairings, and explore the entire Science Centre as it transforms into Edmonton’s largest food and cocktail laboratory for adults only!

When: October 17 at 6:30 pm

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

Cost: Get tickets here

What: Grab your friends and family and get lost in a cornfield — the Edmonton Corn Maze is open with a brand-new design for the season!

When: Open until October 27

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

What: Calling all bookworms! Litfest is a celebration of nonfiction. Connect with writers through a series of live events, conversations, and gatherings throughout this fantastic festival!

When: October 16 to 20

Where: Various venues

Cost: $89 for a festival pass or purchase individual tickets here

What: Ready to get scared? Edmonton’s iconic Deadmonton is on, and the spooky haunted houses at this event will send chills down your spine. There are three themes to be frightened by this year, including Return of the Williams Farm, The Convent, and The Print Show.

When: Until November 9; the Lights Out event is November 8 to 9

Where: 9300 47th Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: Regular admission to all shows is $42.99 to $47.99; get tickets here

When: October 16 at 6:30 pm

Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street NW

Cost: Starts at $57.27; get tickets here

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates until November 27

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $67; get tickets here

What: We are so happy to see the NHL season back in action, and the Oilers are on home ice this week. Catch the boys in action at Rogers Place as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers!

When: October 15 at 8 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Starts at $61; get tickets here

What: Experience the wonder of Elk Island’s night sky! Gateway to the Stars at Elk Island National Park is an introductory stargazing program where park interpreters guide participants using star charts to find some of the major constellations visible in the night sky in the fall.

When: Friday and Saturday nights throughout October

Where: Elk Island National Park

Cost: $15.75; registration is required

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: For 12 nights in October, Dark will take over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters that will surely haunt you long after your return home.

When: October 4 to November 2

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143 Street, Edmonton

Cost: $50; get tickets here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton’s river valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the river valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright summer afternoon.

What: Head over to the Telus World of Science this weekend, where you can experience wicked screenings in IMAX, exercise your brain by navigating through mazes, and try your hand at some awesome games and challenges.

When: Open 9 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission

What: With the warm weather still hanging around Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: You can never go wrong with a trip to the amusement park, and Galaxyland is North America’s largest indoor amusement park. It features 27 Hasboro-themed rides and more for all ages.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: $64 general admission; get tickets here