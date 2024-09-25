EventsConcerts

11 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton this October

Sep 25 2024, 5:40 pm
Evanescence/Facebook | Bryson Tiller/Facebook

If ’90s and 2000s rock is your jam, then you’ll love the lineup of bands and musicians heading to Edmonton this October.

From Evanescence to Smash Mouth and the Dropkick Murphys to big names in hip-hop, country, and beyond, check out these 11 concerts we can’t wait to check out in Edmonton.

The Reklaws

The Reklaws/Facebook

When: Thursday, October 3 at 8 pm
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $69.40; get tickets here

Ruby Waters

Ruby Waters/Facebook

When: Saturday, October 5 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
Cost: Starts at $39.15; get tickets here

Nick Carter

Nick Carter/Facebook

When: Thursday, October 10 at 8 pm
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch
Cost: Starts at $79.10; get tickets here

Bowling for Soup

Bowling For Soup/Facebook

When: Wednesday, October 16 at 6:30 pm
Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street NW
Cost: Starts at $57.27; get tickets here

Dropkick Murphys

Dropkick Murphys/Facebook

When: Thursday, October 17 at 7 pm
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $100.46; get tickets here

Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis/Facebook

When: Friday, October 18 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $90.05; get tickets here

Smash Mouth & The Spin Doctors

Smash Mouth/Facebook

When: Saturday, October 19 at 9 pm
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch
Cost: Starts at $79.10; get tickets here

Evanescence

Evanescence/Facebook

When: Sunday, October 20 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $57.60; get tickets here

Danny Brown

Danny Brown/Facebook

When: Tuesday, October 22 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
Cost: Starts at $53.25; get tickets here

Bryson Tiller

Bryson Tiller/Facebook

When: Saturday, October 26 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place  — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $113.20; get tickets here

The Menzingers

The Menzingers/Facebook

When: Monday, October 28 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
Cost: Starts at $46.50; get tickets here

