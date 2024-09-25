11 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton this October

If ’90s and 2000s rock is your jam, then you’ll love the lineup of bands and musicians heading to Edmonton this October.

From Evanescence to Smash Mouth and the Dropkick Murphys to big names in hip-hop, country, and beyond, check out these 11 concerts we can’t wait to check out in Edmonton.

The Reklaws

When: Thursday, October 3 at 8 pm

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: Starts at $69.40; get tickets here

Ruby Waters

When: Saturday, October 5 at 7 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW

Cost: Starts at $39.15; get tickets here

Nick Carter

When: Thursday, October 10 at 8 pm

Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch

Cost: Starts at $79.10; get tickets here

Bowling for Soup

When: Wednesday, October 16 at 6:30 pm

Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street NW

Cost: Starts at $57.27; get tickets here

Dropkick Murphys

When: Thursday, October 17 at 7 pm

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue NW

Cost: Starts at $100.46; get tickets here

Jordan Davis

When: Friday, October 18 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Starts at $90.05; get tickets here

Smash Mouth & The Spin Doctors

When: Saturday, October 19 at 9 pm

Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch

Cost: Starts at $79.10; get tickets here

Evanescence

When: Sunday, October 20 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Starts at $57.60; get tickets here

Danny Brown

When: Tuesday, October 22 at 7 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW

Cost: Starts at $53.25; get tickets here

Bryson Tiller

When: Saturday, October 26 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Starts at $113.20; get tickets here

The Menzingers

When: Monday, October 28 at 7 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW

Cost: Starts at $46.50; get tickets here