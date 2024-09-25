11 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton this October

If ’90s and 2000s rock is your jam, then you’ll love the lineup of bands and musicians heading to Edmonton this October.
From Evanescence to Smash Mouth and the Dropkick Murphys to big names in hip-hop, country, and beyond, check out these 11 concerts we can’t wait to check out in Edmonton.
The Reklaws
When: Thursday, October 3 at 8 pm
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $69.40; get tickets here
Ruby Waters
When: Saturday, October 5 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
Cost: Starts at $39.15; get tickets here
Nick Carter
When: Thursday, October 10 at 8 pm
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch
Cost: Starts at $79.10; get tickets here
Bowling for Soup
When: Wednesday, October 16 at 6:30 pm
Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street NW
Cost: Starts at $57.27; get tickets here
Dropkick Murphys
When: Thursday, October 17 at 7 pm
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $100.46; get tickets here
Jordan Davis
When: Friday, October 18 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $90.05; get tickets here
Smash Mouth & The Spin Doctors
When: Saturday, October 19 at 9 pm
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch
Cost: Starts at $79.10; get tickets here
Evanescence
When: Sunday, October 20 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $57.60; get tickets here
Danny Brown
When: Tuesday, October 22 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
Cost: Starts at $53.25; get tickets here
Bryson Tiller
When: Saturday, October 26 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $113.20; get tickets here
The Menzingers
When: Monday, October 28 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
Cost: Starts at $46.50; get tickets here