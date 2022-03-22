13 amazing Edmonton patios you need to visit this spring

Looking for the very best Edmonton patios?

With warm weather finally hitting Edmonton there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors.

Lucky for urban dwellers and visitors alike, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios, providing city views, people-watching opportunities, sunshine, and solid menu choices.

Here are some Edmonton patios you need to visit this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOXER – Albertan Kitchen & Bar (@boxeryeg)

This popular spot has a unique winter patio experience for dining inside domes but it’s the spectacular rooftop patio here that has people revved up for summer.

Address: 10315 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Say Uncle (@sayuncleyeg)

This throwback eatery with retro cocktails and southern barbecue made in-house and from scratch has one of the best patios in the city. Covered by umbrellas, sitting at the picnic tables on this large patio is the ideal way to dive into some of the best BBQ in Edmonton.

Address: 10184 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baijiu (@baijiu_yeg)

Baijiu, the outrageously popular cocktail bar located in the heart of Edmonton, also has a semi-secret, not-so-secret patio in the back. Surrounded by the exposed brick of the building, this patio has an urban meets tropical vibe with tables covered by umbrellas.

Address: 10359 104th Street NW, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAT (@meat_yeg)

The bright and contemporary smokehouse serves up incredible BBQ and the patio here is a great place to enjoy it. Located in the heart of Old Strathcona, the people watching at Meat is pretty much as good as it gets.

Address: 8216 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MKT (@mktbeermarket)

MKT is a massive upscale experience wrapped up in a casual, genuine atmosphere and the outdoor seating experience is top-notch. When sitting outside, you’ll be surrounded by the sights and sounds of the Whyte Avenue Entertainment District.

Address: 8101 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spotlight Cabaret (@spotlightcabaret)

Offering a bird’s-eye view around Whyte Avenue, Spotlight Cabaret’s rooftop patio is a great place to party all day and all night or enjoy the great outdoors over brunch.

Address: 8217 104th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRAFT Beer Market – Edmonton (@craftbeeryeg)

Soak up the sunshine on this welcoming patio at CRAFT Beer Market in the downtown core, with fresh renovations bringing high tables and comfy seating. Fetch yourself a pint and enjoy the comfort-driven pub grub they dish up at this joint.

Address: 10013 101A Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Canadian Brewhouse (@thecanadianbrewhouse)

Nestled in Windermere, this Canadian Brewhouse location is gaining a reputation for its large rooftop patio. You’ll be sure to get a spot because of how spacious it is. You can be seated Monday to Friday from 11 am to 2 am, and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 am. Children are allowed until 8 pm.

Address: 6093 Currents Drive NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riverside Bistro (@riversidebistroyeg)

This bistro is a hidden gem in downtown Edmonton offering some of the best views of the iconic river valley.

Address: 1 Thornton Court NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julio’s Barrio Whyte Ave (@juliosedmonton)

It’s always a fiesta at this can’t miss spot on Whyte Avenue. Beers, margaritas, Mexican food, and the original bulldog cocktail decorate the tables at Julio’s, a party from open to close.

Address: 10450 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Parlour: Italian Kitchen (@theparlouryeg)

What could be more charming than wood-fired pizza in a downtown setting? All of it can be enjoyed over beers while taking in skyline views on the rooftop patio here with beautiful brick-built walls.

Address: 10334 108th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Glass Monkey (@glassmonkeyyeg)

This hip gastropub has an excellent patio that feels like a friend’s backyard. Overhanging and grown trees supply shade from the sun, and the fence and potted plants add even more to the friendly backyard ambiance.

Address: 5842 111th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Central Social Hall (@centralsocialhall)

Every day and all-day brunch is best enjoyed on the sunny patio here, or grab a burger — it’s one of the best in Edmonton. It’s also one of the best Edmonton patios with bright umbrellas and multiple tiers.

Address: 10909 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram