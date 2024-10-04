Thousands of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and community champions are coming together this month to learn from and inspire each other. And there’s still time for you to join in the fun.

Edmonton Startup Week, presented by Edmonton Unlimited, is happening at dozens of venues across the city from October 15 to 19.

The 11th annual event will help build momentum and opportunity around Edmonton’s unique entrepreneurial identity, startup community, and innovation culture. Most events are free and open to the public, and you can even register to build your free schedule today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Unlimited (@edmontonunlimited)

You might also like: Counties near Edmonton are hiring and some offer $100K+ salaries

A first in years: Canadians can expect a salary increase that outpaces inflation

Canadian financial institution named one of the best digital banks in North America

“Edmonton Startup is a week for entrepreneurs, problem solvers, and their teams to sharpen a new skill, feel a sense of community, and showcase their local innovations, products, and teams,” Edmonton Unlimited previously told Daily Hive.

There are dozens of events to choose from this year, including workshops, demos, and the highly anticipated Launch Party 15.

Organizers are helping participants make the most of their days by inviting everyone to make their own 2024 schedule.

Highlights of Edmonton Startup Week 2024 include a Pancake Kickoff Breakfast, a Mega Meetup for connection and collaboration, a NERF battle and pickleball practice, and the Indigitech Circle where Indigenous professionals in tech, innovation, and the creative industries can come together.

A full calendar of Edmonton StartUp Week events can be found online.

“When you’re talking about innovation in Edmonton, the potential is endless,” added Edmonton Unlimited on its LinkedIn page. “From the sticky problems we solve to the brilliant people who solve them, this has always been a place that sees opportunity instead of barriers, that supports and encourages one another, and a place where people come to do big things – because they can.

“Edmonton Unlimited is all about harnessing the power of possibility and bringing the best of Edmonton to the world. It is welcoming, inclusive and unconstrained by traditional definitions of innovation, business or entrepreneurship.”

When: October 15 to 19, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and tickets events. Register to build your own schedule online