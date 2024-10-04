EventsVentureEntrepreneursTechDH Community Partnership

Edmonton Startup Week returns with a huge lineup of events this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Oct 4 2024, 6:54 pm
Edmonton Startup Week returns with a huge lineup of events this month
Edmonton Startup Week/edmontonstartupweek.com

Thousands of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and community champions are coming together this month to learn from and inspire each other. And there’s still time for you to join in the fun.

Edmonton Startup Week, presented by Edmonton Unlimited, is happening at dozens of venues across the city from October 15 to 19.

The 11th annual event will help build momentum and opportunity around Edmonton’s unique entrepreneurial identity, startup community, and innovation culture. Most events are free and open to the public, and you can even register to build your free schedule today.

“Edmonton Startup is a week for entrepreneurs, problem solvers, and their teams to sharpen a new skill, feel a sense of community, and showcase their local innovations, products, and teams,” Edmonton Unlimited previously told Daily Hive.

There are dozens of events to choose from this year, including workshops, demos, and the highly anticipated Launch Party 15.

Edmonton Startup Week

Edmonton Startup Week/Submitted

Organizers are helping participants make the most of their days by inviting everyone to make their own 2024 schedule.

Highlights of Edmonton Startup Week 2024 include a Pancake Kickoff Breakfast, a Mega Meetup for connection and collaboration, a NERF battle and pickleball practice, and the Indigitech Circle where Indigenous professionals in tech, innovation, and the creative industries can come together.

A full calendar of Edmonton StartUp Week events can be found online.

Edmonton Startup Week

Edmonton Startup Week/Submitted

“When you’re talking about innovation in Edmonton, the potential is endless,” added Edmonton Unlimited on its LinkedIn page. “From the sticky problems we solve to the brilliant people who solve them, this has always been a place that sees opportunity instead of barriers, that supports and encourages one another, and a place where people come to do big things – because they can.

“Edmonton Unlimited is all about harnessing the power of possibility and bringing the best of Edmonton to the world. It is welcoming, inclusive and unconstrained by traditional definitions of innovation, business or entrepreneurship.”

Edmonton Startup Week

When: October 15 to 19, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free and tickets events. Register to build your own schedule online

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop