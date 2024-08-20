Dark at Fort Edmonton Park is back and tickets are now on sale

A bone-chilling event is returning to Fort Edmonton Park this fall, with several immersive haunting experiences.

In October, Dark will take over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters that will surely haunt you long after your return home.

According to the Fort Edmonton Park website, you’ll probably want a nightlight after this year.

“Get ready for the most terrifying year yet as DARK – Edmonton’s Halloween Festival – returns for its seventh year. Brace yourself for an unforgettable experience filled with new haunts and terrifying surprises.,” the park touts.

Two brand-new haunts will have you facing your biggest fears, and while their themes haven’t been revealed yet, we know that Fort Edmonton Park knocks it out of the park each year for this event.

“Haunts will be released the closer we get … Stay tuned.”

Dark’s opening night is October 4, and its final night is November 2.

Tickets cost $50 and are currently on sale; you can purchase them here. There’s also an option to include a fast-pass add-on for an additional $30.

“Come for the scares and stay for the food and fun. From local food truck favourites to spooky cocktails to a live DJ spinning spooky beats.”

When: October 4 to November 2, 2024

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143 Street, Edmonton