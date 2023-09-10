12 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: September 11 to 15

Fall is in full swing, and we’re all starting to settle back into our usual routines. Luckily, there’s plenty to do in Edmonton this week for those wanting to spice things up a bit.

From happy hour at the Muttart Conservatory to ghost hunting in Edmonton’s most haunted locations, check out these 12 fantastic things to do in Edmonton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDMONTON EXPO (@edmontonexpoofficial)

What: This MASSIVE celebration of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, and cosplay is back at the Edmonton Expo Centre this month. It’s a three-day experience that will leave you feeling out of this world! This year’s celebrity guests include Jason Lee as well as Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame, among others.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: September 15-17

Cost: Single-day tickets start at $28; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somerset Farms (@somersetpumpkinfarm)

What: As autumn starts to creep up, what’s more of a fall celebration than snagging a pumpkin and taking it home for decoration or to carve? Check out our roundup of the best pumpkin patches around the city for a charming weekend out in the pumpkin patch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Common (@thecommonyeg)

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

What: The “In Da Club” and “Candy Shop” rapper is on a global tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his massive debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, with a stop in Edmonton this month.

When: September 11, doors at 6 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $131.05; get them here

What: Picture it: it’s a sunny, crisp fall day in Edmonton, the trees are vibrant, and your fall playlist is on repeat. Oh yes, fall is almost here, which means it’s time to go visit the best spots in Edmonton to see the leaves change. Grab that pumpkin spice latte, some plaid, and a comfy pair of shoes, and check out these gorgeous spots to see fall foliage in YEG.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muttart Conservatory (@muttartconservatory)

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Avenue BA (@albertaaveba)

What: The final Alberta Avenue Night Market takes place this Friday. This family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out in a variety of locations. There will be plenty of amazing spots to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

When: September 15 from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Downtown Auto — 11765 95th Street

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Corn Maze (@yegcornmaze)

What: For more than two decades, the Edmonton Corn Maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.

When: On until October 22

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this month at Fort Edmonton Park. Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Now until September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings

Cost: $30 each; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushi Cafe Madang (@sushicafemadang)

What: Skip the cooking for an evening and why not try a brand-new restaurant in Edmonton? Sushi Cafe Madang, an adorable new Japanese restaurant, recently opened on 83rd Avenue and identifies itself as the “coziest sushi spot in Edmonton.” We have the details on this cozy little spot here.

Address: 8903 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason P. (@photography_by_jpollmeier)

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is always worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It sure will be a nice week for it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter