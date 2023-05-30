Alberta Avenue District launching night markets this summer in Edmonton
The Alberta Avenue District will be hosting 10 new Night Markets in Edmonton this summer.
Each family-friendly and inclusive Market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.
The first one kicks off at the end of June, and the last market takes place in mid-September.
- You might also like:
- Highly anticipated taco, burrito, and cocktail bar just opened in Edmonton
- 12 best Edmonton food events to check out next month
- Free Filipino summer market and food festival kicks off next month in Edmonton
The 10 Alberta Avenue District Night Markets in 2023 this summer are:
- Alberta Avenue Community League on June 30
- Downtown Auto on July 14
- KDays Pop-Up Market on July 24 & 25
- Battista’s Calzone on August 11
- Mona Lisa Pub on August 18
- Canadian Dollar Store on August 25
- Battista’s Calzone on September 1
- Battista’s Calzone on September 8
- Downtown Auto on September 15
Alberta Avenue is one of the coolest streets in YEG, and these fun markets are just a way to showcase the best places to go.
For a full rundown and map of all the sites and markets happening this year, visit the AAD website. Each one will run from 6 to 10 pm.
View this post on Instagram