The Alberta Avenue District will be hosting 10 new Night Markets in Edmonton this summer.

Each family-friendly and inclusive Market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

The first one kicks off at the end of June, and the last market takes place in mid-September.

The 10 Alberta Avenue District Night Markets in 2023 this summer are:

Alberta Avenue Community League on June 30

Downtown Auto on July 14

KDays Pop-Up Market on July 24 & 25

Battista’s Calzone on August 11

Mona Lisa Pub on August 18

Canadian Dollar Store on August 25

Battista’s Calzone on September 1

Battista’s Calzone on September 8

Downtown Auto on September 15

Alberta Avenue is one of the coolest streets in YEG, and these fun markets are just a way to showcase the best places to go.

For a full rundown and map of all the sites and markets happening this year, visit the AAD website. Each one will run from 6 to 10 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Avenue BA (@albertaaveba)

Instagram