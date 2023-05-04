50 Cent is coming to Edmonton for his Final Lap tour

Rapper 50 Cent will be bringing his Final Lap tour to Edmonton later this year, with a Rogers Place concert set for September.

The “In Da Club” and “Candy Shop” rapper announced on Thursday that he will embark on a global tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his massive debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Verified Fan will be used for The Final Lap Tour and fans in North America can register now through Sunday, May 7 at 11:59 pm ET for the Verified Fan presale.

Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Wednesday, May 10. Limited tickets will be sold during a general sale starting Friday, May 12 at 10 am local time on Ticketmaster while supplies last.

You’ve waited long enough! THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ – 20 YEARS LATER with special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih on all North American dates is coming your way in 2023! I’m hittin’ the globe on this one, making… pic.twitter.com/xDFWzxJBRm — 50cent (@50cent) May 4, 2023

If you can’t snag tickets to the Edmonton show scheduled for Monday, September 11, 50 Cent will also be playing the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary the night before on Sunday, September 10.