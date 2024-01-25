8 awesome things to do in Edmonton this month that are totally free

There are tons of fantastic things happening around Edmonton this February that are free to check out, and with the rising cost of everything biting into our bank accounts these days, we are more than happy to see it!

From all kinds of incredible winter festivals to a free evening at the Art Gallery of Alberta, we’ve put together eight fantastic things to do in Edmonton this month that won’t cost you a cent.

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: Last Thursday of the month

What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours.

Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the winter is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton to do just that. It’s some of the best fun you can have during the winter in the city, and skate rentals are free at a few City locations!

Where: Various locations

What: This festival honours French Canadian, Metis, and Indigenous traditions, and is one of Edmonton’s biggest winter celebrations. The Flying Canoë Volant is loosely based on the French Canadian legend of the Flying Canoe, which tells of voyageurs who strike a deal with the devil to make their birch-bark canoe fly so they can see their loved ones, but are instead condemned to soar the skies forever. Take in stunningly illuminated scenes and live performers for a memorable night in Edmonton’s French Quarter.

When: January 31 to February 3

Where: Mill Creek Ravine and La Cité francophone — 8627 Rue Marie-Anne-Gaboury (91 Street)

What: Hit up Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park and try out one of the city’s brand-new ice bikes! The ice bikes are stable and offer an accessible activity to those who can’t skate, giving even more people a chance to glide around local ice rinks.

What: Whether you’re an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter, and there’s finally snow on the ground! Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun.

What: The Silver Skate Festival has been a favourite event for over 30 years, celebrating winter sports, art, music, food, and the best in winter recreation. Glide along the city’s free public skating surfaces, marvel at the artistic talent in the Snow Sculpture Garden, or explore the Folk Trail!

When: February 9 to 19

Where: Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park

What: Chiseled, Edmonton’s international ice competition, recently finished its carving portion, and now organizers want the public to vote for their favourite displays. A huntress and tiger, a dragon queen, and a giant moon are just some of the incredible sculptures that can be viewed for free all month long in the ICE District.

When: Until February 28

Where: 10220 104th Avenue NW