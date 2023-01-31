You can check out HUGE ice sculptures right now in the ICE District

Ice sculptures created by some of the best ice carvers in the world are on display all month long in the ICE District.

Chiseled, Edmonton’s International Ice Competition, recently finished its carving portion, and now organizers want the public to vote for their favourite displays. Eight teams of ice carvers from around the world had just 34 hours and 15 blocks of ice between January 24 and January 26 to produce the magnificent works of art.

You might also like: The skating rink at the ICE District is now open and it's perfect (PHOTOS)

A massive ice carving event is coming to the ICE District this month

SPORTS HOCKEY OILERS Oilers interested in trade for Coyotes' blueliner Gostisbehere: report

A snail vs. a dragon, two fists emerging from DNA strands, and a delicate butterfly perched on a frozen flower are just a few of the sculptures on display this year.

The Chiseled 2023 competition features the following teams:

Carvin’ Buddies – Scott Harrison from Calgary and Ross Baisas from the Philippines/Montreal creating Poseidon Elegant Dream – Mowafak Nema from Iraq/Ottawa and Don Lowing from the United States creating Ishtar and the Deer Exotic Duo – Kee Gawah from Malaysia/Sweden and Fermin Gomez from Mexico/Calgary creating Easy Ride Kram & Fflic – Clifford Vacheresse from Edmonton and Mark Berge from Courtney, BC creating Behind the surFace License to Chill – Victor Dagatan from the Philippines/USA and Andrew Zoller from Calgary creating The Flight of Passage Mad & Laine – Yann Blanchard from France/Calgary and Ken Harper from Ladysmith, BC, creating Snack The Prairie Dogs – Larry MacFarlane and Brad Froehlich from Winnipeg creating The Flight of Passage Steve & Rusty – Steve Buzak from Edmonton and Rusty Cox from Fairmont Hot Springs, BC, creating Ocean Glider

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice on Whyte / Chiseled (@chiseledyeg)

Each block of ice is 1 metre (40″) x .5 metres (20″) x .25 metres (10″) and weighs 135 kilograms or 297 pounds.

Voters are asked to consider the following criteria when selecting their favourite piece:

First impression

Structure

Skill and technique

Details

Artistry

Creativity

Artistic Merit

The coveted People’s Choice Award is given to the team with the most votes for their work. Voting takes place from January 27 to February 28 here.