You can rent these ice bikes for free in Edmonton and they look so fun

Edmonton’s long and dark winters can sometimes be taxing to get through. But they don’t always have to be, especially when a whole ton of fantastic outdoor activities are offered across the city.

One way to enjoy the season is by hopping on an ice bike. It’s a bike with its front wheel removed and runners attached to the bottom so you can cycle and glide around the ice, and we can’t wait to check these out.

In partnership with WinterCity, the City of Edmonton has purchased eight new ice bikes, which will be coming to ice surfaces at Edmonton’s river valley parks, beginning with Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park.

The ice bikes are stable and offer an accessible activity to those who can’t skate, giving even more people a chance to glide around local ice rinks. Group rentals are also available for a fee, according to the City.

It’s just one part of the City’s Outdoor Adventure Programs, which offer a fantastic time in the snow for people of all ages, and provides outdoor programs to communities, schools, corporations, and the general public.

These programs include all kinds of free winter activities, including ice bikes, as well as snowshoeing and kick sledding, and free hot chocolate and warming fires in the evenings at select parks.

So, celebrate Edmonton’s identity as a winter city and check them out! You certainly won’t feel the cold once you’re peddling on an ice bike. You can find out how to rent the bikes here.

