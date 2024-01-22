EventsNews

11 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this February

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Jan 22 2024, 10:44 pm
11 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this February
@yegcanoevolant/Instagram │ @silverskatefest/Instagram

Flying Canoë Volant

Wed, January 31, 6:00pm

Flying Canoë Volant

February is just around the corner, and a new month brings a whole bunch of fantastic events and activities to check out in and around Edmonton.

From our favourite winter festivals to wine and dining events to the Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place, check out these 11 fantastic things to do in YEG this month:

Flying Canoë Volant

 

What: This festival honours French Canadian, Metis, and Indigenous traditions and is one of Edmonton’s biggest winter celebrations. The Flying Canoë Volant is loosely based on the French Canadian legend of the Flying Canoe, which tells of voyageurs who strike a deal with the devil to make their birch-bark canoe fly so they can see their loved ones, but are instead condemned to fly the skies forever. Take in stunning, illuminated scenes and live performers for a memorable night in Edmonton’s French Quarter.

When: January 31 to February 3
Where: Mill Creek Ravine and La Cité francophone — 8627 Rue Marie-Anne-Gaboury (91 Street)
Cost: Free

Silver Skate Festival

 

What: The Silver Skate Festival has been a favourite event for over 30 years, celebrating winter sports, art, music, food, and the best in winter recreation. Glide along the city’s free public skating surfaces, marvel at the artistic talent in the Snow Sculpture Garden, or explore the Folk Trail!

When: February 9 to 19
Where: Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park
Cost: Free

Feed the Soul Dining Week

What: Feed the Soul Edmonton, which runs from February 2 to 11, is the first-ever citywide dining event showcasing Black-owned businesses. Feed the Soul YEG will feature 13 unique restaurants, including brick-and-mortar, home-based, and online eateries. Throughout Edmonton’s Black History Month, diners will be treated to vibrant, flavorful dishes.

When: February 2 to 11
Where: Various participating restaurants

City and Colour

What: City and Colour will be in Edmonton later this month along with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats for what will be one heck of an evening at Rogers Place.

When: February 10 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $62.20; get tickets here

Hit up an Oilers game

 

What: The Oilers are HOT right now, and they play a ton of home games this month at Rogers Place. You won’t want to miss out!

When: February 13, 21, 23, 24, 26 and 28
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Varies; get tickets here

Winefest

 

What: With hundreds of wines of varying styles and flavours and a range of delicious bites, Winefest is an opportunity to sample and find your new favourite drink! Tickets include an all-inclusive sampling of wines, hors d’oeuvres, and a take-home Riedel wine glass.

When: February 23 and 24
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre
Cost: Start at $126.55 — get tickets here

SkirtsAfire Festival

 

What: This is an amazing festival celebrating multidisciplinary arts at various venues. Enjoy a diverse range of entertainment and inspiration, including theatre, music, dance, comedy, visual art, spoken word, workshops, design, and more, all showcasing talented women artists.

When: February 29 to March 10
Where: Venues in Old Strathcona
Cost: Varies

Immersive Disney Animation

 

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this month with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: February 15 to April 28
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: $37; get tickets here

Edmonton Oil Kings vs. Calgary Hitmen

 

What: The Battle of Alberta is ON this month as the Edmonton Oil Kings are set to take on the Calgary Hitmen twice at Rogers Place in February.

When: February 2 and 21
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: $23.75; get tickets here

Ice Cube at Rogers Place

 

What: Rap music legend Ice Cube is heading Straight into Canada and will perform later this month at the River Cree Resort & Casino.

When: February 24
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch
Tickets: Start at $308.21; get tickets here

Snowshoe and Stargaze at Elk Island National Park

 

What: Take part in two unique experiences this month at Elk Island National Park: snowshoeing and stargazing! With a park interpreter and Orion as your guide, settle in next to a campfire, gaze up into a sky full of stars and learn to navigate the night sky of the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve.

When: February 3, 10 and 17
Where: Elk Island National Park
Cost: $46 plus park pass

