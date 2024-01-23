Take part in a fascinating dark sky experience at Elk Island National Park

Strap on a pair of snowshoes and get ready to take on Elk Island National Park with a fascinating winter stargazing experience.

The national park’s Snowshoe and Stargaze program is an opportunity to catch incredible glimpses of the solar system with a park interpreter and Orion as your guide.

After a brief guided snowshoe hike along the Shoreline Trail to Beaver Bay at Astotin Lake, you’ll settle in next to a campfire while interpreters teach you how to navigate the night sky of the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Singh (@richashots)

You don’t have to be an experienced hiker either, as the trail is primarily flat and rated as easy. However, the event is approximately two hours long, so wear a good pair of snow pants and appropriate winter clothing to be outdoors for that period.

You might also like: Avril Lavigne is coming to Edmonton's Rogers Place this summer

11 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this February

7 tobogganing hills to check out in Edmonton this winter

If there’s no snow on the ground, the program will go ahead as a guided hike with the same fantastic stargazing opportunities and stories, just minus the snowshoes.

So don’t wait to check it out! Without the glow of the city lights getting in the way, you’ll see more than you ever knew existed in the night sky.

Snowshoe and Stargaze at Elk Island National Park

When: January 27 and February 3, 10, and 17 from 7 to 9 pm

Where: Elk Island National Park — 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: $46 plus a valid park pass