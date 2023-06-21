The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, but it’s still very sad to see Edmonton restaurants close their doors.

We know that some eateries inevitably close for different reasons, but it’s still hard to see them go.

Some of these spots plan to be revived with a new concept, while others sadly closed permanently. We wish them all the best and remain thankful for all of the fantastic restaurants and bars in Edmonton that we can still walk into and have a great meal.

Here are some notable Edmonton restaurants that closed this spring.

Gramma Bear’s Home Baking

Operating out of the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market, this bakery has been operating for over 35 years. It’s also been serving “the best butter tarts” and other delicious homemade goods for over 50 years.

Evelyn and Harold Dickhout were the founders and owners, and it’s very sad to see them go. We will miss the butter tarts, hot cross buns, fresh bread, mincemeat pies, and more.

Address: The Old Strathcona Farmers Market – 10310 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Thankfully there is still another location at the Ritchie Market at 9570 76th Avenue NW.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Transcend Coffee location in Garneau,” the team stated in an Instagram post. “Over the past few years, we have faced numerous challenges that have made it difficult for us to sustain the business.

“Despite our best efforts, the revenue generated from the Garneau location has not been sufficient to cover the costs of operation.”

Address: 8708 109th Street NW, Edmonton

“What an amazing ride the past three years have been,” the restaurant stated in an Instagram post. “But the time is up and now we will dive into a new adventure.”

This restaurant, located at 10114 104th Street NW, officially closed its doors on Wednesday, March 29.

Address: 10114 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Vons Steakhouse & Oyster Bar, a popular Edmonton restaurant, has temporarily closed.

“We will be CLOSING our southside location at the end of the month as we will be reopening downtown this summer,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

Address: 10309 81st Avenue NW, Edmonton

Ok, not a restaurant, but still… this is a spot for desserts we will definitely miss.

The Violet Chocolate Co., a popular handcrafted chocolate company in Edmonton, recently announced it would be closing.

“We are so grateful for the support from each of you and our local community over the last decade (and a bit!),” the company stated in an Instagram post. “Your trust in us to embrace adventurous ingredients to create delicious chocolate has been a dream come true!”

