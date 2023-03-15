Best espresso martini cocktails in Edmonton
Searching for the best espresso martini in Edmonton?
It’s easily one of the most popular cocktails in the city. Not only are they delicious and fairly easy to make, but they taste great in every season.
Some of the best bars in Edmonton offer classic and unique versions of the coffee-based cocktail.
Here are some of the best espresso martini spots in Edmonton.
Bar Clementine
Barraquito
Usually prepared with vodka, the Bar Clementine espresso martini is made with cognac instead. It also contains Amaro Montenegro, cold brew coffee, coffee liqueur, and absinth-infused condensed milk.
Address: 11957 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Woodwork
WW Espresso Martini
This Woodwork espresso martini uses cold brew in place of espresso, but it’s still incredibly layered with vodka, Spanish brandy, coffee liqueur, and rich Demerara sugar.
Address: 10132 100th Street NW, Edmonton
SODO Bar on Jasper
Espresso Martini
This clean, creamy, and classic version uses Espresso vodka, cold brew espresso, Demerara sugar, and Baileys.
Address: 11011 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Bistro Praha
Espresso Martini
This spot takes great pride in its alcohol list and coffee program. The bar team here always stirs and shakes cocktails too, so this is just a great place to order up a classic espresso martini.
Address: 10117 101st Street NW, Edmonton
Wilfred’s
Hair on the Bear
It’s rare to see an egg used to texturize an espresso martini, but Wilfred’s does just that. Using Black Seal Rum, Baileys, Ace Espresso, and Demerara, this is a texturized version of the drink that feels frothy and extremely flavourful.
Address: 10429 121st Street NW, Edmonton
The Butternut Tree
Chaga Delight
This espresso martini uses Black Diamond Coffee Liqueur, Chaga Demerara Syrup, and milk in its recipe. The main spirit is NFLD Chaga Rum, which uses chaga harvested from central Newfoundland.
Address: 9707 110th Street NW #101, Edmonton