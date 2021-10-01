Who doesn’t love a good, fresh pie? There are certainly times that call for this amazing offering more than others, and there are plenty of great spots for it in Edmonton.

Dinner parties, post-breakup cheer-up sessions, Bachelor in Paradise finales, and of course, holiday feasts and celebrations – these are all occasions that call for a delicious slice (or entire) pie.

No matter what flavour you’re craving and no matter how you slice it, here are some spots for the best pie in and around Edmonton.

When you see a lineup snaking down 124 Street, you know you must be near Duchess Bake Shop. The shop has a legendary reputation for its pastries, especially its pies. With their classic staples and specials during different seasons, it’s a sweet treat you’ll want to bite into.

Address: 10718 124 Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780-488-4999

A true pie shop, Vi’s For Pies selection of fruit and cream pies are mouth waterning. It’s raspberry lemon cream pie is a treat, and so is the bumble berry pie.

Address: 13408 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton

Phone: 780-454-4300

Bon Ton has been baking bread, pastries, and cakes since 1956, so you know this Edmonton institution knows what they’re doing when it comes to desserts. From single slices to full pies, Bon Ton has got you covered.

Address: 8720 149th Street NW

Phone: 780-489-7717

With more than a dozen option to choose from, Fifendekel’s pies are renowned by Edmontonians as some of the best out there. Their warm, comforting caramel apple pie just feels right in the fall, doesn’t it? Fifendekel’s creations are just so, so good!

Address: Various locations

Bursting with creative European style, the Artistic Bake Shop has been around in the city since 1966. They take special orders too, so if you are in need of something for an upcoming event, they are the spot to ask.

Address: 6820 104 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-434-8686

