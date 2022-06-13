7 Edmonton restaurant openings to look forward to this summer

Summer is here and that means patios are finally being set up and new Edmonton restaurant openings to look forward to.

This summer, there are several exciting new restaurants and bars that will open their doors and we can’t wait to try them.

Here are seven Edmonton restaurant openings to look forward to for summer 2022.

There are already four spots in the Edmonton area, and this new spot opening sometime in August will be located in the community of Heritage Valley.

There are tons of salads, sides, desserts, and pizza, with some of the wildest creations we’ve seen on a pie.

There are about 15 house-created pies, from the mouth-watering pepperoni and mushroom with tangy tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, Ezzo pepperoni, and a blend of roasted mushrooms, to the Finger Lick’n Smokey Chick’n, made with smokey BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, roasted corn, red onion, pulled chicken, and a BBQ Drizzle.

Address: Heritage Valley, Edmonton

El Mero Mero, a trendy taqueria taco truck, is soon opening its first-ever location in Edmonton.

The birria tacos are the most popular and ones you have to get when you visit.

If you don’t already know, this trendy dish is slow-cooked sweet, sour, and spicy beef that is topped with melted mozzarella cheese, onion, and cilantro and served with beef broth for dipping.

Address: 122223 156th Street NW, Edmonton

One of the biggest global restaurant chains is officially coming to Alberta and it should be here for summer.

At a whopping 6,000 sq ft, this new outpost will feature an enclosed patio area and be decorated with iconic murals, dynamic design elements, and stunning statues, like the large golden horse that will greet the guests.

Well-known for the exciting style of wok-cooking method it uses, some of the most popular made-from-scratch dishes the residents of Edmonton can look forward to trying are the Chang’s Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef, Chang’s Lettuce Wraps, Sushi, and so much more.

Address: 6303 Currents Drive NW, Edmonton Instagram

For the very first time, the signature California-style pizzas, pasta, salads, and more from California Pizza Kitchen will be served in Canada.

Edmonton is the lucky city that will try this spot out for the first time. Once complete, this impressive building will be a 4,500-square-foot indoor space, with a 1,800-square-foot enclosed, heated patio that is expected to be able to seat a whopping 225 people.

Address: 5238 Windermere Blvd, Edmonton

Pals, a long-awaited sister restaurant of the beloved brunch and dinner spot Pip in Old Strathcona, is hopefully opening this summer.

Occupying the same building as Pip, little is known about Pals Sandwiches. If the sandwiches at Pals are anything like the sandwiches at Pip, like the prosciutto and melted brie or the hot pastrami sandwich, Edmonton is in good hands.

Address: 10403 83 Avenue, Edmonton

This will be just the second outpost in Edmonton for the popular spot known for its build-your-own pasta dishes. That first spot is located at 9655 62nd Avenue NW.

The build your own pasta menu creates endless options, where diners can select the type of pasta, two proteins, unlimited veggies, a house-made sauce, and various cheeses and fresh herbs for garnish.

Address: 10014 104th Street NW, Edmonton

El Furniture Warehouse, a massively popular premium dive bar with super affordable food and a fun atmosphere, is finally opening its first Edmonton location.

Not only is the food cheap, but it’s a late-night spot that always makes for quite the party. According to the El Furniture Instagram account, this will also be “Edmonton’s biggest patio,” perfect heading into summer.

Address: Jasper Avenue

