El Mero Mero, a trendy taqueria taco truck, is opening its first-ever location in Edmonton.

The food truck was so successful that a new brick-and-mortar store is opening soon at 122223 156th Street NW. The menu chalkboards have already gone up!

The exact opening date isn’t set, but it’s going to be very soon.

While the truck has a fantastic selection of tacos, this new restaurant will have tacos, appetizers, desserts, authentic main dishes, and delicious Mexican-inspired cocktails.

The menu is totally authentic, but even if you’ve never heard of one of the dishes here, the ingredients will make you crave it.

There are the tortilla chips served with guac and chunky salsa and apps like Queso Fundido and Quesadillas, but there are also items like the Tamal Oaxaqueno. These are masa-filled flavour explosions with ingredients like chicken or poblano pepper in a cream sauce, all steamed inside of a banana leaf.

Chilaquiles, corn tortilla chips bathed in things like chicken, salsa, sour cream, onion, and cilantro, and topped with cheese, and Enchiladas, which are similar but baked and bathed in mole sauce, make up the mains.

All of these mains are available as vegetarian or with meat.

Then, there are the tacos…

There are 15 different kinds of tacos on the menu at El Mero Mero.

Slow roasted pork in achiote — orange juice and garlic — marinade, cod fried in a spiced batter, and panko coconut breaded shrimp are just a few examples of what you’ll find stuffed into tortillas and steamed in a basket here.

Each topping is prepared differently, like the carnitas made with pork braised in lard, orange juice, burnt sugar, and spices, and dressed differently, too. Some tacos have cheese, others have pineapple, and many are served with sour cream, shredded lettuce, onions, avocado, and cilantro.

The birria tacos are the most popular and ones you have to get when you visit.

If you don’t already know, this trendy dish is slow-cooked sweet, sour, and spicy beef that is topped with melted mozzarella cheese, onion, and cilantro and served with beef broth for dipping.

Stay tuned for updates on when this mouth-watering New Mexican spot is ready to open.

We can’t wait to check it out.

El Mero Mero Taqueria

Address: 122223 156th Street NW, Edmonton

