LOVEPIZZA, a popular pizza joint that celebrates the romantic in all of us, is soon opening a new location in Edmonton.

There are already four spots in the Edmonton area, and this new spot opening sometime in August will be located in the community of Heritage Valley.

There are tons of salads, sides, desserts, and pizza, with some of the wildest creations we’ve seen on a pie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVEPIZZA (@lovepizza_yeg)

Regardless of the name of this place, the menu is so fantastic at LOVEPIZZA, this is a surefire win as a date choice.

There are homemade dessert options, four different kinds of tater tots creations, and a couple of delicious salads.

And then, of course, there’s the two pizza menus: signature and big love. The big love pizzas are much bigger, ideal for sharing on a date, a romantic one with a partner, or maybe even just with yourself?

There are about 15 house-created pies, from the mouth-watering pepperoni and mushroom with tangy tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, Ezzo pepperoni, and a blend of roasted mushrooms, to the Finger Lick’n Smokey Chick’n, made with smokey BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, roasted corn, red onion, pulled chicken, and a BBQ Drizzle.

The wildest pizza is probably the Peaches and Cream, topped with a sweet peach compote, gorgonzola blue cheese, roasted corn, sweet balsamic reduction, pickled red onion, and finished with fresh arugula.

And if you’d rather get creative with these wild and lavish toppings, go right ahead. There is a fun custom menu with over 80 different choices to make.

Stay tuned for an exact address and opening date!

LOVEPIZZA

Address: Heritage Valley, Edmonton

Instagram