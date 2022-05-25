El Furniture Warehouse, a massively popular premium dive bar with super affordable food and a fun atmosphere, is finally opening its first Edmonton location.

There are currently six bars in the Warehouse family in BC, three in Ontario, five in Quebec, and one in America. There’s just one in Alberta, located on Calgary’s Stephen Avenue.

This highly anticipated new outpost in Edmonton will be located on the incredibly vibrant Jasper Avenue.

This has been a long time coming, and we can’t wait for it to open.

Not only is the food cheap, but it’s a late-night spot that always makes for quite the party. According to the El Furniture Instagram account, this will also be “Edmonton’s biggest patio,” perfect heading into summer.

The food here is very affordable and, surprisingly, really great.

Everything at El Furniture Warehouse is priced from $5.95 to $7.95, which means everything can be ordered for less than an astonishingly low $8!

Everything from the stacked nachos to the burgers and sandwiches and even entrees like the spaghetti and meatballs all less than $8.

It’s a great place to stop in for lunch or go in any day of the week until late and party. If you’ve never been to a Warehouse bar, you’ve got to check this place out when it opens.

Stay tuned for all updates for Edmonton’s hottest new bar opening soon.

El Furniture Warehouse

Address: Jasper Avenue

Instagram