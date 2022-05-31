Basil Pasta Bar, a British Columbia-based restaurant, will soon open a new Edmonton location.

This will be just the second outpost in Edmonton for the popular spot known for its build-your-own pasta dishes. That first spot is located at 9655 62nd Avenue NW.

These will be the only two in Alberta and the only ones outside of the Vancouver area.

The build your own pasta menu creates endless options, where diners can select the type of pasta, two proteins, unlimited veggies, a house-made sauce, and various cheeses and fresh herbs for garnish.

There are nine different types of pasta, nine different options of sauce, more than 20 choices for proteins and veggies, and cheese and garnishes to truly make it your own.

Are you craving linguine pesto pasta with bacon and mushrooms? Or maybe you’d rather have tortellini tossed in a curry cream with tomatoes, asparagus, meatballs, and shrimp? There are endless options!

There are also plenty of wildly inventive dishes on the menu if you’d rather let the kitchen team handle things, like the lemon chicken fettuccini, pesto shrimp linguine, or the maple bacon conchiglie, to name a few.

Enjoy any of the signature sides as well, like the garlic bread, pasta salad, or soup of the day.

If you’ve never checked out this pasta spot before, you have to try it. Creating your own recipe is a unique and exciting experience!

Stay tuned for announcements regarding the opening of this new restaurant.

Basil Pasta Bar

Address: 10014 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram