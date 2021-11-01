California-based pizza chain to open first Canadian location in Edmonton
Nov 1 2021, 9:34 pm
California Pizza Kitchen has broken ground at the site of its Edmonton location as it prepares to open its first-ever location in Canada.
The restaurant will be located in the Currents of Windermere shopping center and will have a 1,800 square foot enclosed heated patio.
The location is expected to seat 225 people.
The chain is known worldwide for its pizza, appetizers, salads and pasta.
California Pizza Kitchen also has plans to open restaurants in additional markets throughout the country, including Vancouver and Toronto.
There are more than 200 CPK locations in eight countries and U.S. territories, including 40 international franchise locations.
We’ll keep you up to date on when the location is set to open.