There are some incredible Edmonton restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

So many amazing restaurants opened this summer, but we are looking ahead to a cozier season for dining: fall. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YEG.

Here are five Edmonton restaurant openings to get excited about this fall.

Opening sometime in late September in Oliver, this concept is from the mind of Chef Erin Smandych. It looks to offer a fresh approach to both pizza creation and restaurant management.

Address: 11939 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smokey Bear (@smokeybearyeg)

We haven’t seen a menu yet, but the food is going to be inspired by the traditions and culture of Italy but cooked with modern techniques and ingredients. Pastas will be handmade, using a selection of choices made from Alberta flour. As for all of the vegetables and meat, they will be served in a large format made for sharing.

Address: 8223 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeaverTails (@beavertails)

Opening soon, this new outpost will be located at 10534 82nd Avenue. It’s an exciting addition to the vibrant area with many great places to grab a bite. It’ll be nice to have this right here in YEG and not just crave it every time we make the trip to Banff.

Stay tuned for openings announcements, but we’re hoping it’s summertime.

Address: 10534 82nd Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leonardo’s Coffee and Sandwich House (@leonardosjohnlangbuilding)

Opening soon, this spot is located in the John Lang historical building, which makes it an interesting and very charming place to grab a specialty coffee. Here’s hoping it opens up soon.

Italian sandwiches, soups, snacks, features, and more will all be on the menu here.

Address: 9908 112th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE COLOMBIAN (@thecolombianyeg)

The Columbian, a popular coffee shop and roastery, is opening a new location in Edmonton this fall.

This will mark the fourth location for the cafe, with the other three spots found in the communities of Glenora, Parkallen, and the French Quarter. This new outpost will be in Mill Creek.

Address: 8905 99th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram