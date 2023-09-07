Fn’za is an interesting new pizza restaurant opening soon in Edmonton.

Opening sometime in late September in Oliver, this concept is from the mind of Chef Erin Smandych. It looks to offer a fresh approach to both pizza creation and restaurant management.

We haven’t seen a complete menu yet, but we do have a sneak peek of some of the items to expect. A peach pizza and cherry pizza look amazing and are a fun play on the double-meaning word “pie.”

Some of the other Californian fusion pizzas will include a beef dip and a bánh mì. The culinary influences for these wild recipes include Pan-Pacific, Latin, and LA. And yes, there will also be the classics like pepperoni, but these will be made in partnership with the Butchery to “elevate and perfect” each one. Fn’za will also be collaborating with the Butchery at the hugely popular RGE RD for quality meats and more.

The new storefront will focus mostly on retail, pizza by the slice, takeout, and delivery, but there will also be a stylish room big enough for just eight guests to enjoy the food inside.

Stay tuned for all the grand opening details for this creative new spot for LA pizzas.

Address: 11939 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

