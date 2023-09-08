Smokey Bear — a popular restaurant known for fire-cooked dishes in Edmonton — is sadly closing next month. Thankfully, it’s being replaced by a spot called Bella.

Located in the heart of Old Strathcona, this is a new “Italian (ish)” restaurant that is opening soon in YEG.

There are so many places for pasta in the city and this is another exciting one to check out.

We haven’t seen a menu yet, but the food is going to be inspired by the traditions and culture of Italy, but cooked with modern techniques and ingredients. Pastas will be handmade, using a selection of choices made from Alberta flour. As for all of the vegetables and meat, they will be served in a large format made for sharing.

The idea is to make it feel like you’re dining at Nonna’s table.

Stay tuned for an official grand opening date announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smokey Bear (@smokeybearyeg)

We can’t wait to see and try this new Italian spot, but it’s still bittersweet because it means Smokey Bear is gone.

“October 21 will be our last day of service,” the Smokey Bear team stated in an Instagram post.

“We have made the decision to lease a new space in the downtown core with the aim to bring an even more encompassing and awesome dining experience to Edmonton.”

Known for cooking food over an open flame, this restaurant is one of the best in Edmonton. It’s a major loss that the city will feel for a long time.

Bella

Address: 8223 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram