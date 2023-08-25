Leonardo's Coffee and Sandwich House opens soon in Edmonton
Leonardo’s Coffee and Sandwich House is a new must-try spot in Edmonton.
There are some amazing coffee shops in YEG, and this location might just make the list.
Opening soon, this spot is located in the John Lang historical building, which makes it an interesting and very charming place to grab a specialty coffee. Here’s hoping it opens up soon.
Italian sandwiches, soups, snacks, features, and more will all be on the menu here.
- You might also like:
- Canada’s first Caesar-dedicated liquor store recently opened up (PHOTOS)
- 12 restaurants in "The Bear" you can eat at in real life (PHOTOS)
- Skittles launches new mustard-flavoured candy and the comments are hilarious
With the smell of roasted beans and fresh coffee wafting through the historic space filled with people grabbing sandwiches to go, this should be a fantastic option for the neighbourhood.
Discovering a cafe is a wonderful thing, so make sure to check out this hip spot when its newest location opens up.
View this post on Instagram
Address: 9908 112th Street, Edmonton