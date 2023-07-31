The Columbian, a popular coffee shop and roastery, is opening a new location in Edmonton this fall.

This will mark the fourth location for the cafe, with the other three spots found in the communities of Glenora, Parkallen, and the French Quarter. This new outpost will be in Mill Creek.

There are some amazing coffee shops in YEG, and these locations are all on that list.

Serving specialty coffee and house-roasted beans, this neighbourhood spot also has coffee subscriptions, donuts, pastries, bagels, and much more.

Classic espresso-style coffee is the go-to here, but there are also brewed coffee options as well as specialty tea drinks, cold drinks, merchandise, and bags of beans to take home with you. Talking to the helpful baristas about all of the different ways to discover coffee is the best part about walking through the front door.

The food menu at The Columbian includes savoury goods like different sandwiches, open-face toast, and breakfast bagels.

The donuts are also a hot item, with flavours changing from month to month. In July, guests were able to try different kinds like passionfruit punch, chocolate sprinkle, rum pina colada, blueberry yuzu, Spanish caramel Bismarck, and apple fritter.

With the smell of roasted beans and fresh coffee wafting through the charming space filled with friendly smiles and green plants, this is where real coffee lovers head to.

Discovering a cafe is a wonderful thing, so make sure to check out this hip spot when its newest location opens up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE COLOMBIAN (@thecolombianyeg)

The Columbian Coffee & Roastery

Address: 8905 – 99th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram