We may be landlocked, but these are the best seafood restaurants in Edmonton that will make you believe you’re living next to the ocean.

Most spots have oysters, but these restaurants and bars specialize in all things seafood, from seafood towers to shrimp cocktails.

Edmonton has some absolutely incredible sushi spots that obviously specialize in many types of seafood, but for the purposes of this list, we will focus on non-sushi seafood. The same thing goes for places that specialize in only fish and chips.

Here are some of the best seafood restaurants in Calgary.

You can pick from a variety of seafood (shrimp, mussels, lobster), sauces, heat levels, and sides, just put on your gloves and dig in!

Address:12320 – 137th Avenue NW

Address: 2051 – 98th Street NW

Besides offering buck-a-shuck oysters every single day at happy hour, the menu is a massive one full of platters and specialties for seafood and steak lovers. Tuna tartare is common, but a calamari and ahi tuna one is not, mixed with baby shrimp, topped with fresh greens, and drizzled with a ginger hoisin sauce. Address: 1317 Windermere Way, Edmonton

Known for its romantic ambience, Atlas Steak and Fish is a flirtatious twist on the classic steakhouse. The elegant dining room, amazing culinary creations, and occasional piano music make it one of the best date spots in YEG. Oysters, charcuterie boards, seafood, and steak are all great dishes for sparking romance.

Address: Starlight Casino in West Edmonton Mall

Located in the Cameron Heights community, this spot for surf and turf will be serving up fine dining and comforting steak and fish dishes supplied by local farmers and mongers.

Address: 639 Cameron Heights Drive NW, Edmonton

Any place that called itself a “vibrant, maritime-themed eatery” is going to have to make a great basket of fish and chips, and this place does so incredibly well.

Address: 10132 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-705-7887

Bai Wei Edmonton Seafood Restaurant

This is an amazing place for Chinese seafood specialties like the sautéed scallops in wine sauce or the seafood hot pot.

Address: 16049 – 97th Street, Edmonton

Sabor isn’t necessarily a seafood restaurant, but their menu is so good with so many Spanish specialties we felt like we needed to include it. Besides all of the seafood appetizers and paella plates, there are six fantastic mains here, like the grilled octopus or the Portuguese salt cod loin that is flour dusted and fried and served with baked potato puree, red pepper, and shishito pepper sofrito.

Address: 10220 103rd Street NW #109, Edmonton

