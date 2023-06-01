Swiss Chalet, the popular rotisserie and grill chain, is opening a new location in Calgary soon.

“We are in growth mode and on the lookout for different locations in communities we believe Swiss Chalet can really thrive in,” said Mark Eaton, the chief development officer of real estate, in a media release.

Along with several other openings across Canada, this new YYC outpost will have a new look and feel for the brand.

This new branding includes a fresh design that includes comfortable dining rooms, with many existing locations being renovated to have a similar vibe.

Some of the new technology being introduced includes testing takeout ordering kiosks and a Chalet Valet Prepaid Pickup Lane, which allows guests to notify the restaurant that they have arrived and can then drive through a designated lane where their order will be waiting.

As for the takeout ordering, guests will be able to skip the line, place their order, track it, and then grab and go from the pickup shelf.

“We are always thrilled to bring Swiss Chalet to new communities and welcome new guests into our dining rooms with our famous Chalet Hospitality,” said Franco Tascione, the chief operating officer, in the release.

“We will continue to evolve the way we serve our guests while still providing our Chalet favourites they know and love – Rotisserie Chicken, BBQ Ribs, Fresh-Cut Fries, and Signature Chalet Dipping Sauce.”

Stay tuned for all updates regarding this exciting new YYC opening.