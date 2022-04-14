10 of the best places to get fish and chips in Edmonton

Fish and chips are always a fried food favourite, even in a city as landlocked as Edmonton.

While fish and chips are enjoyable year-round, we’ve found ourselves craving the beer-battered, tartar sauce-covered meal a little more than usual with Easter weekend nearly upon us.

Whether you dine-in, order delivery, or pick up a meal to enjoy during a picnic, this traditional English dish is sure to hit the spot.

We’ve round up a handful of the best spots to grab fish and chips in Edmonton.

Sir Winston’s has been an Edmonton institution for over 20 years, so you can be sure they know what they’re doing when it comes to fish and chips. Keep an eye out for the “HMS Winston’s” food truck this spring too.

Address: 10505 51st Avenue NW

Phone: 780-430-7170

With two locations in YEG, Brits is serving up fish and chips across the city, and it even has gluten-free options available so that everyone can enjoy a tasty fried meal.

Address: 11603 104th Avenue NW

Phone: 780-452-7000

Address: 6940 77th Street NW

Phone: 780-485-1797

This Canadian chain brings joy to fish and chips lovers across the country with its 100% ocean-wise menu. C-Lovers’ open concept kitchen is supplied with fresh ingredients like hand-selected Alaskan halibut and locally grown kennebec potatoes, so you know the meals are bound to be tasty.

Address: 4121 139th Avenue NW

Phone: 780-244-2447

With three locations in Edmonton, the Sherlock Holmes Pubs are some of the city’s most popular venues for pub fare. Sherlock’s classic fish and chips are crafted with “house-made secret batter” and flaky haddock.

Address: 10012 101A Avenue

Phone: 780-426-7784

Address: #200 800 Broadmoor Boulevard

Phone: 780-570-3060

Address: 8519 112th Street NW

Phone: 780-431-0091

The Common adds a little class to its fish and chips with a dill caper tartar sauce, grilled lemon, house-cut fries, and cabbage slaw.

Address: 9910 109th Street NW

Phone: 780-452-7333

Address: 12222 137th Avenue NW #111, Edmonton

Phone: 780-473-5639

Address: 300 Manning Crossing NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-413-8806

Address: 17018 95th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-540-3474

Address: 9238 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton

Phone: 587-635-3300

Address: 5015 101st Avenue NW #130, Edmonton

Phone: 780-705-4059

Address: 2571 17th Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-440-4111

The second “Joeys” spot on the list, this place has been making battered fish and chips since 1985. It’s connected to the well-established Joey’s Seafood but with a slightly different menu you have to check out.

Address: 808 Edmonton Trail, Calgary

Phone: 403-475-3645

Serving up premium high-quality fish, this spot has a lot of options including deep-fried halibut, Atlantic cod, haddock, salmon, sole, and Alaskan pollock.

Address: 6532 28th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-440-6696

Known for East Coast comforts, like amazing Halifax-style food, craft beers, and a solid happy hour, this spot has some of the best fish and chips in the city.

Address: 6255 Currents Drive, Edmonton

Phone: 780-758-6424

Address: 10550 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-250-3663

Any place that called itself a “vibrant, maritime-themed eatery” is going to have to make a great basket of fish and chips, and this place does so incredibly well.

Address: 10132 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-705-7887

With files from Elle McLean