Hayloft Steak + Fish, a new concept from the team behind popular restaurants like Woodshed Burgers and Workshop Eatery, just opened in Edmonton.

Located in the Cameron Heights community, this spot for surf and turf will be serving up fine dining and comforting steak and fish dishes supplied by local farmers and mongers.

Under the same roof, there will also be a new Woodshed Burgers to have the best of both worlds all in one place.

The surf and turk specific menu here has classic options with modern twists, like the B.C. spot prawn cocktail served with a maple chipotle squash ketchup, as well as entirely new creations, such as the crab, kale, and artichoke dip.

Common steak cuts like the ribeye, tenderloin, or striploin are seasoned perfectly, while the uniquely prepared steaks like the picanha, tri-tip, and flat iron are all prepared in unique ways.

It’s definitely tough to choose whether to go surf or turf, so hopefully you’ll be willing to just try it all.

Smoked brisket comes with chaga cheddar mash, mustard stout, mushroom gravy, Woodshed BBQ sauce, crispy shallot, and charsnips.

If you’d rather go with a surf option, we recommend the miso-marinated sablefish with kimchi fried cabbage, malt pickled shimeji, and ginger and garlic risotto cake.

With many other odds and ends on the menu, salads, pastas, and over 20 different sides and sauces to compliment whatever you order, there’s something for absolutely everybody here.

Try this new spot from the much-loved Robert Spencer Group as soon as you can.

Hayloft Steak + Fish

Address: 639 Cameron Heights Drive NW, Edmonton

