7 great restaurants for a romantic night out in Edmonton

Choosing the right spot for a romantic dinner can be stressful.

Whether it’s a first date or tenth anniversary, there’s always a desire to try something new, eat a great meal, and enjoy a romantic atmosphere.

Reservations will fill quickly, so knowing where to look and what to expect is important going into any kind of date.

Luckily, Edmonton has many wonderfully romantic spots to choose from. These are the best restaurants for a romantic night out in Edmonton.

Steak and seafood is always a good play for a date idea, but this dining room, above the Chateau Lacombe Hotel, offers stunning views too. The entire room revolves, revealing breathtaking views of the Edmonton skyline, the perfect backdrop to an amazing night of romance.

Address: 10111 Bellamy Hill Road NW, Edmonton

Rge Rd is a high-end eatery with a rustic-chic interior, with ideal cuisine for sharing with that special someone. We suggest ordering the kitchen board, a beautiful spread of meats, cheeses, and bread, but ordering one of the craft cocktails or bottles of wine from the immaculate list here will be up to you.

Address: 10643 123rd Street NW, Edmonton

Italy is known for its romance, and this authentic eatery is no exception as it comes alive with a variety of delicious platters and bowls. Experience the food and wine together in the old-school rooms, with red walls and passionate service.

Address: 18352 Lessard Road NW, Edmonton

Paris is one of the most romantic places on Earth, and The Marc brings that ambience straight to Edmonton. This elegant restaurant with a classic French menu serves dishes like escargot and duck breast. The food on the table is enough to set the mood, but the contemporary black and beige decor certainly make it feel more intimate.

Address: 9940 106th Street, Edmonton

Known for its romantic ambience, Atlas Steak and Fish is a flirtatious twist on the classic steakhouse. This out-of-the-box experience is enhanced with friendly service, an elegant dining room, amazing culinary creations, and occasional piano music. Oysters, charcuterie boards, seafood, and steak are all great dishes for sparking romance.

Address: #2710, 8882-170th Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 10204 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton

It doesn’t get much more romantic than wine and tapas, and Tzin is considered one of the best in Edmonton. Discuss and playfully argue what to add to the order, or just have fun and get it all! This is a playful spot that feels quiet and intimate once the food arrives and the conversation starts.

Address: 10115-104th Street, Edmonton

Pablo is one of the best cocktail bars in Edmonton, making it perfectly suited for this list. It’s as glamorous and sultry as one would want the experience to be, with candles, red neon lights, and lots of comfy seating to get cozy with one another.

Address: 10432 Jasper Avenue Basement, Edmonton

