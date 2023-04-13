Atlas Steak and Fish, a long-missed steakhouse that has been temporarily closed in Edmonton, has finally reopened.

Atlas opened in 2018, closed for over a year, and reopened on April 6. It’s a “culinary experience” that specializes in steak and seafood using global flavours.

“We are very excited to relaunch our signature restaurant at Starlight Edmonton,” said Todd Pollock, VP of Food & Beverage at Gateway Casinos, in a press release.

“The ATLAS experience is one-of-a-kind. Our unique approach to hospitality and commitment to extraordinary cuisine takes you on a truly distinctive dining journey,” Pollock added.

Known for its romantic ambience, Atlas Steak and Fish is a flirtatious twist on the classic steakhouse. The elegant dining room, amazing culinary creations, and occasional piano music make it one of the best date spots in YEG. Oysters, charcuterie boards, seafood, and steak are all great dishes for sparking romance.

There’s also an impressive mesquite coal-powered oven and open-concept kitchen that gives the entire room a vibrant energy.

There are plenty of great places to grab a bite at West Edmonton Mall, and it’s nice to have this one back.

Address: Starlight Casino in West Edmonton Mall

