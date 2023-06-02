The Alberta Oyster Festival is returning this month!

Coming to Rodney’s Oyster House in Calgary on Sunday, June 25, this event will have a DJ, drink booths, a silent auction, and of course, tons of oysters. Tickets are $35 and include two drink tickets.

There is also a very exciting and impressive shucking competition happening, with the grand prize champ winning a trip to the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival in Prince Edward Island to compete in the Canadian Oyster Shucking Championship.

There is even an amateur competition to learn the ropes of a shuck-off if you want to sign up!

This is the fourth annual Alberta Oyster Festival.

“We couldn’t be more excited to host the Alberta Oyster Festival for another year,” said Brad Conrad, the general manager of Rodney’s Oyster House, in a press release.

“It is an incredible opportunity for Calgarians to come together and enjoy amazing food and drinks, all while making a difference supporting a charitable local organization.”

The entire event is also in support of the Mustard Seed.

“We at The Mustard Seed are deeply grateful to be the charity of choice for this year’s Fourth Annual Alberta Oyster Festival,” said Rowena Browne, the chief development officer, in the release.

“With the generous support of the staff and patrons at Rodney’s Oyster House, together we will lift up the individuals in our city experiencing homelessness and poverty. Your support will give hope to our most vulnerable population,” Browne added.

Grab your ticket and get your oyster on at one of Calgary’s most fun seafood spots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rodney’s Oyster House, Calgary (@rodneyscalgary)

Alberta Oyster Festival

Where: Rodney’s Oyster House — 355 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

When: Sunday, June 25, from 1 to 5 pm

Price: $35 (includes two tickets)

