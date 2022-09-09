7 best new restaurants that opened in Edmonton this summer

Many of the best new restaurants in Edmonton opened up this summer, just in time for us to enjoy them all winter long.

Although there have been some sad summer closures, the dining scene in YEG is flourishing with people excited to try new menus and revisit their favourite places.

The only difficult part is knowing which new food spots are worth going to, and which ones might not be for you. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite gems that opened over the last few months.

These are some of the best new restaurants that opened in Edmonton this summer.

The famous California Pizza Kitchen restaurants have finally made their way into Canada, with Edmonton chosen as the lucky first city.

The massive international food chain announced back in November 2021 that it would be expanding into Canada, and people can finally get their hands on their tasty, delicious dishes.

Address: 5260 Windermere Boulevard NW, Edmonton

Sammies by Sodo is a new sandwich concept from the team behind the popular Sodo Bar that just launched in Edmonton.

Available for pick up and delivery, the menu at Sammies by Sodo has eight unique sandwiches, salads, sides, drinks, and more.

If you’re looking for an Italian-deli style on the spicy side, go with the Papi. That one comes topped with mortadella, hot capicola, chorizo, manchego, lettuce, tomato, pickles, a dijon-mayo, and a veg sauce.

Address: 11011 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Owned by cousins Pat (the baker) and Nadine (the cook), there are main dishes to try as well as sides, drinks, baked goods, and more.

Some of the main dishes include brown stewed beef, spicy curry chicken, braised pork, steamed fish, and fried chicken. There are vegetarian options as well, like curried chickpeas with potatoes.

Address: 10140 117th Street NW, Edmonton

Located at 10346 University Avenue and open seven days a week from 11 am to 10 pm, this spot is now the go-to spot for dim sum cravings.

Serving pan-fried, deep-fried, or baked dim sum, as well as plenty of other classic dishes, the menu here feels fun with something for everyone.

Address: 10346 University Avenue, Edmonton