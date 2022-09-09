7 best new restaurants that opened in Edmonton this summer
Many of the best new restaurants in Edmonton opened up this summer, just in time for us to enjoy them all winter long.
Although there have been some sad summer closures, the dining scene in YEG is flourishing with people excited to try new menus and revisit their favourite places.
The only difficult part is knowing which new food spots are worth going to, and which ones might not be for you. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite gems that opened over the last few months.
These are some of the best new restaurants that opened in Edmonton this summer.
California Pizza Kitchen
The famous California Pizza Kitchen restaurants have finally made their way into Canada, with Edmonton chosen as the lucky first city.
The massive international food chain announced back in November 2021 that it would be expanding into Canada, and people can finally get their hands on their tasty, delicious dishes.
Address: 5260 Windermere Boulevard NW, Edmonton
Sammies by Sodo
Sammies by Sodo is a new sandwich concept from the team behind the popular Sodo Bar that just launched in Edmonton.
Available for pick up and delivery, the menu at Sammies by Sodo has eight unique sandwiches, salads, sides, drinks, and more.
If you’re looking for an Italian-deli style on the spicy side, go with the Papi. That one comes topped with mortadella, hot capicola, chorizo, manchego, lettuce, tomato, pickles, a dijon-mayo, and a veg sauce.
Address: 11011 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Cafe Caribbean
Owned by cousins Pat (the baker) and Nadine (the cook), there are main dishes to try as well as sides, drinks, baked goods, and more.
Some of the main dishes include brown stewed beef, spicy curry chicken, braised pork, steamed fish, and fried chicken. There are vegetarian options as well, like curried chickpeas with potatoes.
Address: 10140 117th Street NW, Edmonton
Lucky Kitchen
Located at 10346 University Avenue and open seven days a week from 11 am to 10 pm, this spot is now the go-to spot for dim sum cravings.
Serving pan-fried, deep-fried, or baked dim sum, as well as plenty of other classic dishes, the menu here feels fun with something for everyone.
Address: 10346 University Avenue, Edmonton
P.F. Chang’s
At a whopping 6,000 sq ft, this new outpost features an enclosed patio area, iconic murals, dynamic design elements, and stunning statues, like the large golden horse that greets you as you walk in.
Well-known for the exciting style of the wok-cooking method, some of the most popular made-from-scratch dishes the residents of Edmonton can look forward to trying are Chang’s Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef, Chang’s Lettuce Wraps, Sushi, and so much more.
Address: 6303 Currents Drive NW, Edmonton
Leopard Pizza
This new joint serves up sourdough pizza, craft beer, natural wine, cocktails on tap, and soft-serve ice cream.
Pizza creations include classics like the Margherita and Hawaiian, but made with flare, like caramelizing the pineapple in IPA beer.
The tartiflette pizza sounds absolutely incredible, made with a bechamel sauce, Kennebec potato, appenzeller, fontina, pancetta, and onion.
Address: #170, 14053 West Block Drive, Edmonton
El Mero Mero Taqueria
There are 15 different kinds of tacos on the menu at El Mero Mero.
Slow roasted pork in achiote — orange juice and garlic — marinade, cod fried in a spiced batter, and panko coconut breaded shrimp are just a few examples of what you’ll find stuffed into tortillas and steamed in a basket here.
This is definitely one of the best new restaurants in Edmonton.
Address: 12223 156th Street NW, Edmonton