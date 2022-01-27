15 dishes we can't wait to eat at P.F. Chang's Edmonton

It was incredibly exciting when P.F. Chang’s recently announced it would be opening Alberta’s first-ever location soon.

Opening soon, this upcoming location in the Winds of Windermere community at 6303 Currents Drive NW will be just Canada’s third spot.

P.F. Chang’s is a highly recognizable global brand, but since it feels brand new to us and many of us don’t know the menu by heart — yet.

The wok-cooking method is used to make many of the exciting dishes here from scratch, so get excited about ordering off this menu, Edmonton.

Here are 15 dishes we can’t wait to eat at P.F. Chang’s.

The Original Chang’s Lettuce Wraps

This street food-style dish comes with chicken or a veggie option. This is a secret family recipe that has always been on the menu. It’s hugely popular and, for all of these reasons, it’s considered the signature dish.

Chang’s Spare Ribs

These slow-braised pork ribs come in two distinct flavours. Rick’s Northern Style comes with a dry rub five-spice seasoning and the BBQ option is wok-seared with a tangy Asian barbecue sauce.

Mongolian Potstickers

Mongolian beef fills these hand-folded dumplings, creating an inventive twist on the classic potsticker. A side of sweet and savoury dipping sauce comes with every order.

King Pao Brussels Sprouts

Vegetables are anything but boring at P.F. Chang’s, and that’s evident in these Brussels sprouts. Wok-charred, these also come with peanuts, chili pods, and the famous Kung Pao sauce.

Hand-Folded Crab Wontons

An Asian-inspired twist on the classic Crab Rangoon, these wontons have a creamy crab filling, bell pepper, green onion, and served with spicy plum sauce on the side.

Asian Caesar Salad

This creative interpretation of everyone’s favourite salad still comes with crunchy romaine and parmesan, but it’s the toasted sesame seeds and wonton croutons that turn it into something new entirely.

Chang’s Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup

All of the soup options at P.F. Chang’s are fantastic, such as the won ton, sweet and sour, and egg drop soup, but it’s the Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup that has our mouths already watering. Every bowl is made in-house to order with pin rice noodles, veggies, and a spicy broth.

Peking Duck

Ah, the classic Peking Duck! If you’ve never had the pleasure of trying this traditional dish, this would be a great place to start. Great for sharing or on your own, the version here is a crisped duck served with julienned vegetables, roti flatbread, chili paste, and a sweet hoisin sauce.

Kung Pao Chicken

This is another classic favourite for anyone that loves their food with a little extra kick of heat. Wok-fried and tossed with spicy Sichuan chili sauce, peanuts, green onion, and red chili peppers make this a must-try item on the menu.

Korean Bulgogi Steak

There’s always someone who immediately orders the steak from the menu, and P.F. Chang’s appeals to them as well. There are several distinct steaks to try here, and the Korean bulgogi New York strip with crippled potatoes is definitely near the top of the list.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

The seafood entrees at P.F. Chang’s are all winners, but this one has two of our favourites in one dish. Asian mushrooms, chopped black beans, egg, and green onion all make this a dish we can’t wait to try.

Signature Lo Mein

Lo Mein — a classic dish and one of the signatures on the menu here. Egg, noodles, mushrooms, Asian vegetables, and savoury soy sauce can be enjoyed in the tasty way that they are, or feel free to add chicken, beef, pork, or shrimp.

Spicy Miso Ramen

Everybody loves ramen, and this one is made in-house with spicy miso broth, shiitakes, carrots, bean sprouts, and green onion. For those that went a little extra flavour, ask about the optional Bakkudan Flavour Bomb.

Buddha’s Feast

Many of the appetizers and entrees are vegetarian, or can easily be done without meat, but there’s also a list of entrees that are designed to be heavy on veggies. The Buddha’s Feast is a bowl made up of five-spice tofu, savoury sauce, green beans, shiitakes, broccoli, and carrots.

Banana Spring Rolls

There are a few desserts on the menu, but the Banana Spring Rolls have to be the most unique one. You’ve likely never had spring rolls this this, made up of crispy bites of banana with a caramel-vanilla drizzle and coconut-pineapple ice cream.

P.F. Chang’s Edmonton

Address: 6303 Currents Drive NW, Edmonton

Instagram