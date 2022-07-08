Leopard Pizza is an exciting new pizza concept that just opened in Edmonton.

This new joint serves up sourdough pizza, craft beer, natural wine, cocktails on tap, and soft-serve ice cream.

Located in the Glenora community, this is an exciting new modern pizzeria and a great addition to the YEG dining scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leopard 🐆 (@leopardyeg)

All of the pizzas are made with slow-fermented sourdough and high-quality toppings. Not only that but they are also baked in a hand-built brick oven.

Pizza creations include classics like the Margherita and Hawaiian, but made with flare, like caramelizing the pineapple in IPA beer.

The tartiflette pizza sounds absolutely incredible, made with a bechamel sauce, Kennebec potato, appenzeller, fontina, pancetta, and onion.

There are also three kinds of house-made dipping sauces for the pies, salads, sides, and unbelievable tonk bean and bourbon brown butter soft-serve ice cream. This soft-serve is made entirely from scratch. Try it with extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of salt!

The drink menu features natural wine, refreshing cocktails, and 16 different craft beer taps.

Pizza is probably the best food, and this might just become our new favourite place in Edmonton to have it.

Check it out for yourself.

Leopard Pizza

Address: #170, 14053 West Block Drive

Instagram