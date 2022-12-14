This is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once, and the past 30 days saw the opening of many great new restaurants in Edmonton.

The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city. YEG has some fantastic restaurants, but new ones always offer an exciting culinary adventure.

Lucky for you, we’ve made a list to make the most out of your next dining experience.

These are the recently opened new restaurants in Edmonton that you must try, from new taproom concepts to noodle houses.

K-PAPA is a new, authentic Korean restaurant that just opened in Edmonton.

Serving Korean cuisine, the food menu here has appetizers, grilled meat, soup, noodles, and so much more. There are even some amazing Korean desserts, like various croffles (croissants and waffles).

Address: 5728 104th Street, Edmonton

Choco N’ Dip is a frozen cheesecake-on-a-stick dessert concept that just opened Edmonton’s first branch.

In addition to frozen cheesecake on a stick, there are also frozen bananas dipped in chocolate, both of which are then topped with whatever delicious toppings you choose.

It’s located at West Edmonton Mall’s Entrance 8 and is just another great place to eat at the shopping centre.

Address: Entrance 8 – West Edmonton Mall – 8882 170th Street NW

Specializing in serving unique beers from all over the world, this new spot’s mission is to constantly rotate and feature new beers, which will definitely keep things interesting.

In addition to IPAs, sours, lagers, stouts, and more, the menu will also feature natural wines, small plates, and non-alcoholic cocktails.

Address: 10416 122nd Street NW, Edmonton

Located at 3418 99th Street NW, this exciting new concept cooks up these pizzas and flatbreads in a flame-fired oven.

There are several classic and unique flatbread creations on the menu here, like zaatar, meat pie, cheese, spinach pie, and more. As for the pizzas, there are options like BBQ chicken, Hawaiian, pepperoni, and the Jalapestroni topped with cupped and charred pepperoni, jalapeno, and pesto ranch.

Address: 3418 99th Street NW, Edmonton

This popular spot is known for its Lan Zhou traditional hand-pulled noodles. It’s trendy in Toronto with three locations, and the first one outside of Ontario just opened in Edmonton.

There are more than 10 different kinds of noodles bowls at Mogouyan.

Some of these dishes are served in a savoury broth, like the classic beef noodle bowl; some are stir-fried, like the signature noodles; and some are even served dried and flavoured, while others might be served cold.

This certainly seems like it could be one of the best new restaurants in Edmonton this year.

Address: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

This is the second location from the Smoking Barrels team, with the first being Cocina Latina, another Mexican and Colombian-inspired restaurant that also serves traditional smoked BBQ.

The menu at this new joint includes hot dogs, tamales, desserts, as well as cold and hot drinks.

Address: 10235 124th Street, Edmonton

From the Century Hospitality Group, behind popular restaurant concepts like Lux Steakhouse and MKT, is an exciting new addition to the YEG dining scene.

The space is filled with warm colours, dim lights, and art decorations found throughout. It looks like it’ll be a trendy spot with romantic vibes and a menu that appeals to all guests.

With the concept of “global fare,” this menu really does seem to take inspiration from all over the world. From the share plates to the wood-fired pizza to the long list of entrees, this is a destination restaurant to try as many items as possible.

Address: 10181 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Serving fun twists on nigiri, tempura, and other classic dishes, this place specializes in takoyaki.

The takoyaki at TAKOPO are the classic balls made with a dashi-infused batter, but with toppings that include wasabi, cheese, and creamy sesame, all with your choice of filling, like octopus, scallops, or mushrooms and corn.

Address: West Edmonton Mall – 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

