Best burgers in Edmonton you need to try at least once

Are you desperately trying to find the best burgers in Edmonton?

Nothing hits the spot quite like a juicy, perfectly topped, fresh-off-the-grill burger, so it’s a good thing Edmonton’s selection of this classic comfort food is incredible.

Edmonton has every kind of burger you could dream of, covered in cheese or layered with bacon, from smashed patties to hidden gems.

Lucky for you, we’ve made our way through all of the spots to narrow down all the joints to know where to skip and where not to miss.

Here are some of the best burgers in Edmonton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacks Burger Shack (@jacksburgershack)

This new spot has some seriously HUGE burgers. The Big Jack is a HEFTY burger with two patties, Jack sauce, fries, gravy, cheese curds, ranch, AND a grilled cheese all on the burger. There is also a good selection of sides to choose from, along with milkshakes, floats, and even local tallboys to crack open.

Address: 10354 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WoodshedBurgers (@woodshedburgers)

Woodshed Burgers, known for its massive sandwiches, creative burgers, fun sides, and more, is definitely one of the best burgers in Edmonton.

Address: 2909 113th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger Daddy (@burgerdaddy_)

Burger Daddy specializes in hand-cut fries, pretzel buns, and Halal meat. The space is simple, the food is fast, and the burgers and sides are all made in-house with fresh ingredients and special sauces.

Address: 4351 167th Avenue NW

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Burger’s Priest (@theburgerspriest)

This burger spot is huge in Ontario, and there are two here in Edmonton. If you love huge burgers then keep this one on your radar. It’s opening here soon and will probably be the most massive burger you can find anywhere.

Address: 10148 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 2125 98th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Next Act (@nextactpub)

This joint has seven different types of burgers, made with homemade patties, all the groceries, and several with interesting toppings like crunchy peanut butter or habanero cream cheese.

Address: 8224 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayback Burgers Canada (@waybackburgerscanada)

This popular global brand makes amazing burgers with regional favourites. The best way to go is to take advantage of the personalized way to craft your own burger however you’d like.

Address: 10412 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🏆 Home & Away YEG 🏆 (@homeandawayyeg)

The sports and games are fantastic at this newly opened bar, but it’s the food that brings people back for every event. The menu features sporty comfort fare with fun twists, including inventive tacos, pizzas, hot dogs, mac and cheese, and of course, burgers.

Address: 10363 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Five Guys Canada (@fiveguysca)

Five Guys burgers are made fresh to order every time, with so many extra topping options that you can use your wildest imagination to make what is probably the best chain burger out there.

Address: 10161 13th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 5015 101st Avenue NW Unit 110, Edmonton

Address: 15420 37th Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 6222 Currents Drive NW, Edmonton

Instagram

With files from Milena Petrovic and Hanna McLean