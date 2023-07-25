Karen’s Diner — an interactive, immersive, and unique dining experience — is returning to Edmonton this summer.

These fun dining adventures have been making their mark in Alberta over the last few years, from Peter Pan-themed Neverland cocktail pop-ups to Harry Styles brunches.

And now, returning to Edmonton in August is the diner with great food and Karen-level rudeness.

Karen’s Diner is brought to us from the same Australia-based brand that organizes Hidden pop-up experiences around the world, but this time the experience you’re paying for is a bunch of rude “Karens” as servers.

The concept is a 1950s-style diner with burgers, floats, and other classic diner food – as well as a few strong cocktails – fully staffed by some less-than-pleasant waiters.

Providing an “absurdly fun experience,” guests will not only enjoy good food and drinks alongside some rudeness but they’ll also be forced to play some games, too.

Bookings will be required for the Edmonton dining experience, with groups of up to four at each table.

You can book right now, with the pop-up running in the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel West Edmonton running on August 12 and 13.

Recruit your friends to tag along for a different kind of old-school diner experience – just don’t complain to the manager.

When: August 12 to 13, 2023

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel West – 16615 109th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: $55; buy tickets here