Burger Daddy, a new burger joint with hand-cut fries, pretzel buns, and Halal meat, just opened up in Edmonton.

This new spot just opened in the Northwest, taking over the space from the recently closed Frick’n Chick’n.

The space is simple, the food is fast, and the burgers and sides are all made in-house with fresh ingredients and special sauces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger Daddy (@burgerdaddy.ca)

The menu is made up of burgers, specialty sandwiches, sides, and any extras you may want to add on.

Here, the burgers are made with a 4oz special blend of beef, charbroiled, and served on a laser, brioche, or pretzel bun.

Classic cheeseburgers with all the fixings are definitely here, but there are also popular creations like the Hot Mamma, the Big Boy BBQ, or the Magic Mushroom, made with “magic sauce.”

The specialty sandwiches are made with the same exciting formula of using interesting toppings, but now with options like grilled chicken, crispy chicken, or straight veggie options, just in case burgers aren’t your favourite.

All extras for these sandwiches are just $2 each, so personalize your meal with any topping you’d like, from mushrooms, beef bacon, additional sauces, or a scoop of gravy, to name a few.

The sides are our favourite part about a solid burger restaurant, and Burger Daddy only has fries and poutine, but also several different kinds of wings and cranberry coleslaw.

Stop by, say hello, and try one of these delicious handmade burgers.

Burger Daddy

Address: 4351 167th Avenue NW

Instagram