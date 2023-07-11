Odd Burger, one of the fastest-growing vegan fast-food chains in the country, is finally set to open its first Edmonton location soon.

Back in September 2021, this chain announced it would be opening its first Western Canadian location. Alberta’s first outpost opened in YYC back in 2022.

Now, it’s Edmonton’s turn.

The YEG location will be located at 336 Mayfield Common NW.

In March 2022, the popular franchise signed an area representative agreement with SGE to bring 36 additional locations to Alberta and BC within the next seven years.

Founded in Ontario in 2014, Odd Burger is one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains. It offers a menu of burgers, salads, wraps, desserts, and shakes.

The most popular burger on the menu is called the Famous Burger, a double-decker play on a Big Mac with house-made chickpea patties, iceberg lettuce, pickles, and a special sauce.

There will also be 40 new locations popping up in Ontario over the next four years.

This is a hot new spot, so whether you’re vegan or not, you’ll definitely want to check out this place.

Stay tuned for all updates on the exciting opening.

Odd Burger Edmonton

Address: 336 Mayfield Common NW, Edmonton

