Backstairs Burger, a chef-driven burger spot that temporarily closed in Edmonton, is reopening soon.

Previously, this place was a vendor inside the 5th Street Food Hall, and it’s now reaping in its own standalone location at 11010 51st Avenue.

The first location closed back in November 2022, so it’s been a long wait to finally get here, but after renovations and a menu revamp, the wait is finally over.

Ownership is planning to open on Wednesday, July 5.

This spot for fast food-style eats is run by two classically trained chefs. Made with fresh and local ingredients, the menu here has included items like a croquet madame burger, a hot chicken sandwich, and the O.G. cheeseburger.

The sides here are also unlike any food you’ve likely seen before, like the bibimbap mac and cheese or the strawberry Pop-Tarts milkshake. Of course, there are also fries and other handhelds as well, like the iconic Philly Cheesesteak.

“You want the Best Burgers in YEG?” the team stated in an Instagram post. Will it be one of the best in the city? We hope so.

Stay tuned for all updates and announcements on this exciting reopening!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Backstairs Burger (@backstairsburger)

Backstairs Burger

Address: 11010 51st Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram