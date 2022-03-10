Home and Away, one of Calgary’s most popular sports bars, is finally opening its doors today in Edmonton.

Will this be the makings of another sports-related rivalry?

Already the go-to spot for Flames fans and sports lovers in Calgary, this second outpost is now having its grand opening weekend, starting today.

Initially slated to open in December of 2021, this popular sports bar pushed back the opening because “at the end of the day we didn’t want to open in a new city and only be able to showcase one-tenth of our concept,” Sarmad Rizvi, a Home and Away partner, told Dished Edmonton.

The team made the decision to open to the public when restrictions were lifted, and that time has come.

Situated in the Ice District just minutes from Rogers Arena, this second outpost is opening in the same space as the legendary Mercer Tavern that closed its doors last year.

This is a premier place for pre-game and post-game Oilers action if you’re lucky enough to have tickets, and one of the best places to watch the hockey game if you don’t.

The sports and games are fantastic, but it’s the food that brings people back for every event. The menu features sporty comfort fare with fun twists, including inventive tacos, burgers, pizzas, hot dogs, mac and cheese, and so much more.

If you’ve ever been to the YYC bar, you know how fun and special of an environment it is.

Head to this new outpost this weekend to catch a game and see what it’s all about.

Home and Away Edmonton

Address: 10363 104th Street NW, Edmonton

