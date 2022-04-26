Woodshed Burgers, known for its massive sandwiches, creative burgers, fun sides, and more, opened a new location in Edmonton.

This new outpost is located in the scenic area of Rundle Park, with the other three Edmonton locations being in Cameron Heights, Ellerslie, and 124th Street.

All of the beef used in the burgers here are ground daily in-house, the buns are baked by Bonton Bakery fresh every morning, and all condiments are made by the kitchen team.

The gourmet burgers aren’t just massive with interesting toppings; they’re also high-quality.

You can try the classic burger; that’s a great way to go, but we suggest going for one of the more unique options.

The Juicy Lucy is a burger made with Nonay beef stuffed with BBQ short rib, smoked cheddar, bourbon caramelized onions, lettuce, and garlic aioli.

The Ain’t No Jive Turkey burger has seared Four Whistle Farm Turkey, Sylvan Star gruyere cheese, arugula pesto, red wine braised onions, cranberry aioli, and a delicious Bon Ton bun.

Of course, there are also veggie options, like the Mushroom Melt served up with griddled portabella, tomato jalapeno jam, red wine braised onions, creamy goat cheese, and topped with arugula.

There are also plenty of desserts, even more add-ons, and fun shareable, like poutine, Brussel sprouts served with Sriracha sour cream or the Shed Fries that comes with house-made nacho cheese, hot sauce, pickled banana peppers, and chives.

Woodshed Burgers – Rundle Park

Address: 2909 113th Avenue NW, Edmonton

